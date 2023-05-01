NIXA, Mo. — Students, staff and parents will notice an increased police presence at Nixa schools today, May 1, after a student recently made threatening comments.

This is just a precaution from the school district, according to school officials. They said they do not believe there is any threat to their students or staff.

This comes after a Nixa High School student made concerning comments on Friday.

The Nixa school district wrote in a statement:

“Recent events at schools in other states have heightened everyone’s concern for the safety of students. we want to assure you that we take any threat seriously and have the full cooperation of local law enforcement.”

Officials with the school district say they will follow normal discipline procedures and work with local authorities to determine when or if the student who made the threat will return to school.

The school district encourages parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats and to speak out if they see or hear something concerning.

School counselors will also be available as needed.