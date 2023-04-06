SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The community continues to remember an Evangel University student-athlete who was killed in a crash.

On March 30, 18-year-old Deverin King from Springfield was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a truck near Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone Avenue.

Now, an event is planned to honor him.

A memorial ride is scheduled for April 16 to start at the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot by the Eagle Stop.

“I believe this is part of the healing for his friends,” said Anita King, Deverin’s mom. “Great kids who want to show support and honor Deverin in the way that feels most personal for them.”

Motorcycles, cars and trucks are all welcome to participate.

Anita said Deverin found a passion for motorcycles by working on them with his grandpa.

“My dad would point and Deverin would grab a tool, and they would work together,” said Anita.

Deverin’s family said they are thinking of ways to keep his memory alive for years to come.

“Set up a memorial scholarship so that some kid out there who’s running track, can keep running track,” said Anita.

It’s only fitting, she said, since Deverin loved sports from a young age.

“He broke a record that has been on the boards for Central for 41 years,” she said. “Then, his senior year, he broke the record that he broke.”

Anita said the scholarship is something he would have wanted.

“He would be the first one in the stands on the sidelines, cheering on his track teammates,” said Anita.

For more information on the memorial ride, click here.