Evacuations Enforced North of KC Due to Flooding

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Many families in St. Joseph followed evacuation orders and left their homes behind but they worry what could happen if all of this water overtops levees.

Floodwater is surrounding Tim Russell's home along the Missouri River.

Police went door to door in neighborhoods behind the levee system in St. Joe ordering an evacuation.

Russell moved everything he could, as high as he could, but it wasn't enough.

"We got out a week ago," Russel said. "The damage is terrible. We got all of our furniture out. All of our clothing is still in the house, this levee could break anytime."

Many here are worried that flooding will remain a concern for weeks to come as more snow melts to the north.