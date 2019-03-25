EPA Regulators Looking into Missouri's Coal Power Plant Waste Disposal Plan Video

JEFFERSON CITY - The EPA is taking a hard look at Missouri's plan to dispose of toxic waste from coal power plants.

Federal regulators say Missouri's current plan doesn't properly protect human health and the environment.

Missouri's Department of Natural Resources has waived some requirements for utility companies regarding clean up so long as the chemicals don't affect drinking water or the environment. But contamination has been detected near many coal ash ponds and landfills across the state.

No DNR officials have commented on the EPA's statement so far, but utility representatives are saying that they are meeting national requirements.