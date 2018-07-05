News

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Resigns

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency who was key to implementing President Trump's conservative agenda but came under intense scrutiny for a series of questionable ethical decisions, resigned Thursday afternoon.

