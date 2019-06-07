Endangered Silver Alert: Oakview police department looking for Elderly man
OAKVIEW, Mo. - An endangered silver alert has been issued for a 93-year-old man named Verlin G Felton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release.
He was last seen at 6402 N Harrison St, Oakview, MO at 9:30 a.m. on June, 4 2019.
He drives a Silver 2004 Cadillac Deville with the Missouri license plate number KF4K6P.
Felton is white, 5 feet 10 in tall and 175 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his forearm. He currently suffers from short term memory loss.
If you see the man, please call police.
