SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - UPDATE: On March 26, 2019 at approximately 7:45 PM Springfield Police Officers located Lloyd Alfred Baker safe and in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for an 85-year-old man.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lloyd Alfred Baker, 85, walked away from a care facility on South Jefferson Avenue in Springfield around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to meet a friend and has not been seen or heard from since.

Baker is 5 foot 8 inches with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light green long-sleeve shirt and khakis. He also usually wears glasses.

Baker has early-onset dementia and is without his cell phone or wallet.

Anyone who sees Baker or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1803.

