Endangered person, Sylvia Sue Donnell

SPRINGFIELD. Mo. -- Sylvia Sue Donnell, 62, has been issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory since 5:00p.m

She is white, female, age 62, 5'11, 180 lbs, gray-blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing a dark blue floral shirt with gold pattern and dark slacks.

She may be driving a Silver 2002 Honda Civic bearing MO, FM1K0E that was last seen at residence.

Sylvia Donnell has not been seen since 5/26/2019 at 5:00 pm and has not been reached, which is unusual.

It is believed she suffers from dementia/Alzheimer's.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.