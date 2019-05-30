UPDATE: Tiffany Wright has been located Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The Springfield Police Department has located Tiffany Jean Wright.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Tiffany Jean Wright, 33, has been reported missing after an incident that occurred at 1505 W. Lynn, Springfield, MO at 11:00 pm yesterday.

Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory after Wright's young children were found unattended in her unlocked home. She has not been in contact with her family.

A statement from Springfield police states she has been receiving threats from the Southwest Honkeys that she would "go missing" for about two weeks.

Wright drives a black late 1990's Ford Taurus with a primer hood and cracked windshield last seen at 4054 W. Hylia, Springfield, MO

Tiffany Jean Wright, is a white, female, age 33, 5'06" tall, 210 lbs, brown hair, green eyes

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810