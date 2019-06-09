Endangered Person Advisory : the Joplin Police Department is searching for Chenoa Dawn Dutton Video

Endangered Person Advisory : the Joplin Police Department is searching for Chenoa Dawn Dutton.

Chenoa Dawn Dutton, is a white female, age 18, hgt 5'03", 148 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with double nose piercing and pierced ears, wearing black glasses, black shirt with white stripes, beige shorts and sandals.

Dutton is mentally handicapped with a mental capacity at a third-grade level. Dutton left on foot and may be in the company of an unknown juvenile male.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.