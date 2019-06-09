News

Endangered Person Advisory : the Joplin Police Department is searching for Chenoa Dawn Dutton

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:22 PM CDT

Endangered Person Advisory : the Joplin Police Department is searching for Chenoa Dawn Dutton

Endangered Person Advisory : the Joplin Police Department is searching for Chenoa Dawn Dutton.

Chenoa Dawn Dutton, is a white female, age 18, hgt 5'03", 148 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with double nose piercing and pierced ears, wearing black glasses, black shirt with white stripes, beige shorts and sandals.

Dutton is mentally handicapped with a mental capacity at a third-grade level. Dutton left on foot and may be in the company of an unknown juvenile male.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected