ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Leah Marie Dawson

DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered person advisory for 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson.

She has brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. She has not been seen since June 4, 2019.

She was last seen with her boyfriend in Cameron, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that she has not had any contact with family members which is unusual for her.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802 or dial 911.