UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Kyle Burnett safely returned home and the advisory has been canceled.

Original Story

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a man who went missing from a residential care facility.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kyle Burnett, 20, departed a residential care facility located at 1235 W. Vintage Lane in Nixa on foot at 8:55 p.m. on October 30. Burnett is diagnosed with autism, according to the release.

Burnett is 5’11 and weighs 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jacket and black pants.

Burnett could possibly be on his way to Springfield, according to the press release.

Anyone who has seen the missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510.