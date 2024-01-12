SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing person advisory for an 11-year-old who went missing in Springfield on Jan. 11.

Tydus Vang is an Asian male with black hair, brown eyes, wearing blue and white Nike brand hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. Tydus is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

The incident occurred at 4555 S. Graystone at 7:55 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Tydus left home under unknown circumstances during inclement weather, according to the press release.

Anyone with information on the missing person or if you’ve seen Tydus, please dial 911 or contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-862-7911.