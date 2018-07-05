Empire Electric Rate Change Hearing Set for July 20, 23

(news release) -- The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the hearing schedule in a case to adjust the electric rates of The Empire District Electric Company.

The Public Service Commission opened this case on June 6, 2018 under a provision of Senate Bill 564 (SB 564), which was passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed into law.

The Empire District Electric Company serves approximately 151,700 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.

A section of SB 564 gives the Commission one-time authority to order an adjustment to the electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the recently enacted federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Formal evidentiary hearings and oral argument are scheduled for July 20, 2018 and July 23, 2018, in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Jefferson City. The Governor Office Building meets accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 prior to the hearings.

