Ellen Rohr: The Training Cycle Video

This segment is for Business Owners and Managers. Oh, and Moms and Dads!

"Management by Walking Around"

"His cardinal mistake is that he isolates himself, and allows nobody to see him; and by which he does not know what is going on in the very matter he is dealing with."

Abraham Lincoln's reason for relieving General John C. Fremont from his command in Missouri - September 9, 1861

* Start by Walking Around, Riding Along, Sitting Side by Side

* The Training Cycle

"I'll do it." As the trainer, explain the reason for and demonstrate the procedure. Refer to the written procedure as you go.

"Now you do it." Ask your Team Member to demonstrate the behaviors and duplicate the procedure.

Role play. Now act it out together in your training center, or mechanical room. Like a coach running plays in practice.

Ride along. Head out into the world. Observe the required behaviors in real time, in the field. Refine and improve behaviors.

Sign off. "Sign off" on the procedure when you and your Tech are both comfortable with his or her understanding of the procedure and the ability to perform it in the field. Both of you initial and date a copy of the procedure. File it in his or her employee file.

BONUS! This works for parents, too!

Do they KNOW how to clean their room? Do their homework? Mow the lawn? Write a thank you note?