Ellen Rohr - Climate Change and the Economy Video

Inspired by Elissa Raffa, Ellen digs into the business opportunities presented by changes in climate.

* Basic services are becoming more important, and expensive. Water, air, shelter, power…the trades are increasingly important in helping us make current energy sources last, and capitalizing on new energy sources.

* Rebuilding cities to survive the storm. Engineers have the opportunity. Ex: Putting the HVAC systems above the height of the levies in New Orleans.

* Check out Indeed for Renewable Energy jobs in MO! * $40,000(59) * $50,000(49) * $75,000(34) * $85,000(26) * $105,000(12)

* Look to other countries for ideas to bring home. Resources are more expensive and population more condensed.

* Wine into water: Onsite waste treatment. Rethinking the way we treat waste water. Waste treatment consumes 3-7% of worldwide electricity. Sweetgen - a UK company - has developed a process that produces electricity while it reduces contamination of effluents (poop!) PROP: Wine, water

* Flushable wipes…aren't. As a plumber's wife, and an owner of ZOOM DRAIN and sewer company, flushable wipes keep drain cleaners in business…and wreak havoc on the whole waste water system. Twipes are an anti-bacterial, alcohol-free and 100% dispersible in water within 3 hours

* Problem? Opportunity in solutions. The Zika virus is migrating because the mosquitoes are living longer. Who can help? Those who explore epidemiology.

"One of the most interesting things that hasn't been talked a lot about, but that there's a lot of work on in WHO and NIH, is what's coming at us in terms of disease, and how the weather is changing and spreading diseases and epidemics faster," says Michelle DePass, dean of the Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy at the New School in New York. "We might listen to the BBC to hear all about Ebola and other things, and not quite grasp that we are very, very vulnerable to [these kinds of epidemics] here in the United States, as well, because of what's happening with climate."