Election Judge Honored For Decades of Service Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- In an era of political distrust, voters can count on Marjorie Shelton. For the past sixty-five of her ninety years, she's served as an election judge making this upcoming April election her...Well, let's just say it's not her first.

"What number election would this be for you to work," we asked.

"I have no idea," she laughed in response.

The first election she worked was back in 1954. Shelton and her crew would literally tally votes.

"The first time or two that I worked it was on a scroll,” she explains. "We'd roll that scroll out and one person would call it and the other would tally. It was very different."

The faces have changed about that same rate.

Roy Blunt, the same man she worked for when he was county clerk, is today on the national stage.

Blunt was one of many that stopped to thank Shelton during what would have, on any other year, been a normal election judge training session.

"I just want to join you today in honoring Marjorie Shelton," he said in a video message that aired at the Greene County Election Center Monday.

Others to celebrate Shelton included current clerk Shane Schoeller, all three Greene County Commissioners, as well as the Missouri House and Senate- who both passed unanimous proclamations to celebrate her quantity of service and her ability to be a constant all these years.

"I've always been politically minded. My folks were politically minded,” she says. “I've just kind of grown up with it. You know I'm pretty good at it really. I could do it and others couldn't or didn't want to or were apprehensive and I just tied into it."