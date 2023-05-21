UPDATE (05/19/2023): According to authorities, Amarion Robinson, who was reported missing in April 2023, was spotted in a moving vehicle by El Dorado Police. According to officers, they were unable to stop the vehicle before Robinson exited and disappeared again.

According to authorities, officers were able to arrest the driver, a 17-year-old-boy, a short time later in connection to the case.

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Amarion Robinson. According to reports, Robinson was reported missing on April 4, 2023, and was last seen in El Dorado.

Photo courtesy of Morgan Nick Foundation

Robinson is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and three inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, please contact El Dorado Police at 870-881-4800.