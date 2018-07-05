News

Ed Schultz, Former MSNBC Host, Dead at 64

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 02:14 PM CDT

Veteran broadcaster Ed Schultz, who hosted a show on MSNBC for several years, has died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 64.

Schultz hosted "The Ed Show" on MSNBC between 2009 and 2015. In 2016, he started working for Russian broadcaster RT America.

RT reported that Schultz died early Thursday morning at his home in Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

