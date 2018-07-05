Ed Schultz, Former MSNBC Host, Dead at 64

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS News

Veteran broadcaster Ed Schultz, who hosted a show on MSNBC for several years, has died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 64.

Schultz hosted "The Ed Show" on MSNBC between 2009 and 2015. In 2016, he started working for Russian broadcaster RT America.

RT reported that Schultz died early Thursday morning at his home in Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.