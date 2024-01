PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — According to Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched to a structure fire early this morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., first responders found a commercial structure in the 2100 block of Teardrop Rd heavily engulfed.

The Waynesville fire chief stated multiple agencies responded to help.

There is still no word on if anyone was injured and the state fire marshall is investigating the cause.