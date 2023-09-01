SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man is dead and another is injured following an early morning shooting in south Springfield.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of West Berkeley Street around 12:30 Friday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man is hospitalized in stable condition.

Lt. Brandon Penrose tells OzarksFirst shortly after they received a call about another shooting victim located at Grant and Sunset. Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died on the scene. Police say the two scenes are possibly connected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.