SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Dec. 6, the Springfield Police Department responded to a vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries in the Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street area.

Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield, was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V north on Campbell Avenue and attempted to take a left-hand turn onto Walnut Lawn Street. A 44-year-old Springfield man driving a 2014 BMW i8 L12 south on Campbell struck Walker’s Honda.

Walker was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. She succumbed to those injuries Dec. 27.

Police are still investigating the crash, but impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

Walker is the 27th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2022.