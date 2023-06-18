SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just two months after Hotel of Terror was vandalized and spray painted, six people were seen on security footage throwing rocks through windows at Dungeons of Doom.

Sterling Mathis, the owner of Hotel of Terror and Dungeons of Doom, went to his office Saturday, June 17, to find shattered glass on the floor and multiple windows broken out.

“It makes you angry because, you know, you work so hard to give the people of Springfield something fun to do and I’ve got enough on my plate,” Mathis said. “I don’t need to be fixing windows and, you know, hunting down people that have destroyed my stuff.”

Mathis posted the footage on Facebook and was able to identify all six people who broke into his business.

He says the damage could potentially cost up to $1,300.

Now, he’s added razor wire to areas across the roof to prevent something like this from happening again, along with a few other measures.

“I’m going to go back with metal instead of glass and those windows there,” Mathis said. “So that’ll be harder to get through.”

Mathis tells OzarksFirst he will turn the identities of the vandals in to the police.

“Somebody is going to have to stand up and say, look, you can’t be doing that kind of stuff,” Mathis said. “You’ve got to act like a responsible person. If you want to go do something, go get a job, you know, go work, go somewhere, do something with your life.”

He said he hopes those responsible are given adequate punishment for their actions, adding that young people who go down this path could end up in jail, or worse.

“They’ve wasted their entire life on stupid things trying to get a thrill,” Mathis said. “Get a thrill in October, come down, we’ll scare you.”