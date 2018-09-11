Duck Boat Owners Fire Back at Hawley Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- Attorney General Josh Hawley's consumer-fraud lawsuit against the owners of the Branson duck boat that infamously sank in July is "littered with factual inaccuracies and innuendo," according to lawyers for the defendants.

Hawley filed a lawsuit in late August with the intent of shutting down the Branson duck boat operation after 17 people died during a Table Rock Lake capsizing on July 19.

The suit against Branson Duck Vehicles (BDV) and Ripley Entertainment Inc. alleged that the companies violated state law meant to protect consumers from fraudulent business practices.

Hawley's office alleged that the owners of the doomed duck boat hid information about safety hazards from consumers "and made false promises, fraudulent statements, and misrepresentations to consumers that safety was their top priority when in actuality it was their own profits."

The duck boat's owners have generally put forward a mournful and apologetic public face in the wake of the tragedy. But in Monday's rebuttal to Hawley's effort to shut them down, attorneys for the company argue that the attorney general is putting on a show and does not have his facts straight.

