Drury Lady Panthers Advance to Semifinals

COLUMBUS, Oh. - The Drury Lady Panthers have advanced to the NCAA D2 National Semifinals.

Drury ran away from NOVA Southeast in the third quarter and ran it's record to 35-and-0.

Monday, the Women's basketball coaches association named Drury coach Molly Miller as it's national coach of the year and named Hailey Diestelkamp its national player of the year.

And she starts things off with this 16 footer and its 2-nothing.

A few moments later, she dishes to Lauren Holmes for the layup and it's 4-2 Lady Panthers.

Nova Southeast was matching Drury early, here it's Cheray Saunders with the layup, it was 10-10.

It was a one-point game in the second quarter when Brooke Stanfield sparked a 17-5 run.

She ends the half with this three and Drury led 40-27 at the break.

The defense has been the foundation of this Lady Panther team, Lauren Holmes steals the inbounds to start the third quarter, feeds Diestelkamp and Drury was up by 15.

The Lady Panthers forced 40 Nova turnovers and scored 38 points off them.

Daejah Bernard working hard down low, she misses the first left-handed scoop but gets the board and the putback, the All-American finished with a double, double, 10 points, 11 rebounds, and six steals.

But the story in this quarterfinal was Diestelkamp, she hits this jumper, two of her 26 points.

And Drury advances to the national semifinal 91-60.

