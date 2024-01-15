SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frozen pipes and overworked heaters have kept local HVAC and plumbing companies busy.

“We went from like 0 to 100 just like that,” Barry Bruce with All Klear All Hours Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said. “I opened the schedule on Saturday and was looking at it, I was like, oh, there’s really not much on there, and then like 2 hours later it was just completely full.”

Bruce says frozen pipes are a huge concern with the temperatures as low as they are.



“It can pop the copper and stuff like that,” Bruce said. “So once that’s frozen and expands, as soon as that thaws out, it’s going to have that crack and a break in it.”

In Billings, Bryan Schroeder runs Freedom Mechanical Heating and Cooling and says many of his calls have been small issues that can leave homes without heat.

“Most popular calls that I’m getting right now is I would say a lot of it has to do with dirty filters. General maintenance stuff that should be done yearly,” Schroeder said. “It’s been extremely busy with the temps being down, especially when it gets down in the negatives with those windchills.”



He adds people should be hesitant to raise the thermostat in their home too much or too fast.



“If it’s set at 70 degrees, you don’t want to bump it up eight degrees at a time,” Schroeder said. “Small temperature jumps will be a little bit easier on your system and keeping your house around a certain temperature is more efficient and it’s easier on your system.”

The two say small steps can go a long way.



“Keeping windows doors nice shut tight, and crawlspace vents closed is going to help keep the house a little bit warmer,” Schroeder said.



“If you’re in a house that has pretty common problems with freezing, open up your cabinet doors,” Bruce said. “Let some of that heat in those cabinets that’ll keep them from freezing as well.”