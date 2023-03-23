WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — An antique Ford was totaled and its driver was seriously injured after another driver crashed into them.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 77-year-old Richard McKinnis of Strafford was driving a 1930 Ford Model A on Route OO about three miles east of Strafford. At 3:52 p.m. on March 22, troopers responded to a crash involving the Model A.

The crash investigation showed that a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by a 66-year-old Springfield man crossed the center line of the road and struck the Model A, causing it to overturn.

Richard McKinnis was taken to a Springfield hospital to be treated for serious injuries. His passenger, 76-year-old Pamela McKinnis, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. The Sebring driver suffered no injuries.

The Model A and Sebring were both totaled.