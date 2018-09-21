Downtown Residents and Businesses Preparing for President Trump's Arrival Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Residents and Businesses near JQH Arena are getting ready to adapt to traffic that comes with a Presidential Rally.

Some streets and parking lots are already closed off for President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield Friday evening.

One of the closest places to JQH arena to sit down and have a meal is Bair's Sports Bar and Grill, and after President Trump's rally they expect a nice rush.

But General Manager Roger David says their lot will be for those visiting Bair's and connecting businesses. They expect to see some people try to use their lot for the rally.

Those who live close will have to deal with the effects.

