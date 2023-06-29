SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “The Flying Greek” is now a part of the downtown Springfield art culture with a mural dedicated to him and his fight against cancer.

Manoli Savvenas, aka “The Flying Greek” Mike Pappas, was a professional wrestler that went head to head against the likes of Macho Man Randy Savage, Ric Flair and teamed up with Andre the Giant in the 1970s. When he retired in 1978, he became a jeweler in Springfield.

After a checkup with his doctor, Savvenas discovered he had stage IV colon cancer.

According to FightColorectalCancer.org, he partnered with Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a national advocacy organization headquartered in Springfield. He helped in any way he could to get more people screened, helped with research funding and gave hope to others.

“Manoli was a great wrestler, jeweler, husband, father and friend. I’m happy to see him immortalized beyond our documentary,” said local filmmaker Jason Brasier. He made a documentary chronicling Savvenas’ life titled, “The Flying Greek.” You can watch the film here.

Savvenas died on December 31, 2022. He was 81 years old.

Artist Blake Bermal was commissioned by Fight CRC to paint a mural of “The Flying Greek” at 134 Park Central Square Suite 210. The mural is on the western side of the building, facing the old Hurts Donuts.

“I know my husband would be very happy about it,” said Valerie Savvenas, Savvenas’ wife. After shutting down the jewelry store she moved near Columbia to be closer to her son. She said she hasn’t seen it in person but had seen the mural online. “I hope this helps with colorectal cancer too.”