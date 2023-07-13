CABOOL, Mo. – Wednesday night storms caused the entire town of Cabool to lose power, along with thousands left in the dark in Mountain Grove.

“My wife woke me up and it sounded like a tornado outside,” Cabool resident Steve Gott said. “The tree went over, the poles went over and everything went dark.”

By the time 2 p.m. hit, Gott and his family had been without power for nine hours.

“My wife and kids are suffering,” They’ve been pretty hot. We hate to open refrigerator because [things go bad].”

The Mountain Grove Fire Department said there were about two-thousand people without power Thursday morning.

“We had a lot of small trees and limbs and stuff like that had come down, [but] no actual structural damage,” Lieutenant David Todd said.

Lighting strikes also created fires just outside Cabool and Mountain Grove city limits.

“The tones went out for an automatic mutual aid into Cabool for a working structure fire on 63 highway,” Todd said. “It was a single story dwelling with four occupants that living in there at the time. Everybody got out safely. Right about an hour later, we got toned out for another working structure fire in just outside of Mountain Grove in our territory.”

Todd said both houses are a total loss, but everyone inside the homes escaped the flames. But, the last month has been eventful for the fire department.

“We had the church fire, then we had the fire off the square with a natural gas leak,” Todd said. “We actually had a fatality fire on July 4th. Between those three and the other ones going on and we’ve been going to mutual aid with Cabool, guys are just kind of exhausted. This heat’s taken a toll on everybody and just your body can only take so much. We are definitely ready for a little bit of a slowdown.”

Utility crews were forced to work in the heat to restore power to Cabool. Businesses were able to get the power back on relatively quickly, allowing the Gott family the chance to cool off.

“We go down to the service center if we want to cool off and there’s some people over on the other side of town that have power,’ Gott said.

Crews also closed some roads as they worked to get the power back on.