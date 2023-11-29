DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people have been arrested after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a suspicious U-Haul-and Chevy truck in the Goodhope area on Monday, Nov. 27.

Douglas County deputies found one of the trucks and confirmed that it had been stolen. They found the other truck later and confirmed that it had been stolen as well. During the search of the vehicles, deputies found a stolen firearm and several tools that had been reported as stolen from Springfield along with the trucks on Nov. 23.

Additionally, deputies found syringes and scales that field tested positive for methamphetamine while searching the trucks.

43-year-old Nathan Rogers of Springfield and 48-year-old Arneelia Cox of Branson were arrested and charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, a Class D Felony, Stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Rogers was also charged with stealing a firearm and had a warrant out of Christian County for failure to appear on a Felony Possession of a Controlled substance charge in June of 2022.

Rogers is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, and Cox is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

“We were very fortunate to have arrested both subjects before they set up residency in Douglas County. Rogers who was recently released from the Department of Corrections had 21 prior criminal acts and Cox had 16 prior criminal acts,“ said Douglas County Sheriff Degase.

He also thanked those who reported the suspicious vehicles in the Goodhope area that led to the arrests.