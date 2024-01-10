DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men were arrested on January 4 in Wright County for stealing over $25,000 in equipment.

25-year-old Bo Matney and 44-year-old Dusten Pedersen of Mansfield were charged with three counts of burglary and stealing more than $25,000 after Douglas County deputies received information that they were in Wright County.

The sheriff’s office took a report on Jan. 3 from a property owner who said his property had been burglarized on three separate occasions. The owner had multiple pictures of the suspects and the vehicle from a trail camera.

Wright County deputies assisted Douglas County deputies in locating the two and found the stolen property with the men.

Both men were taken to the Douglas County Jail. Pedersen is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond and Matney is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond due to him having 10 prior felony stealing offenses and being on probation for felony stealing.

Both men have bond reduction hearings scheduled for Jan. 18.