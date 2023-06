DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in Douglas County has left one man dead after an accident 11 miles east of Ava on June 8.

Mason O. Morpeth, 25, of Thornfield, Missouri, was killed after a trailer being pulled by another car detached and struck Morpeth’s vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is Troop G’s 13th fatality in 2023.