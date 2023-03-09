(KTLA) – When Hollywood’s biggest names head to the Oscars on Sunday, they’ll notice something a little different. The normal red carpet has done a color swap and it’s now a Champagne color.

On Wednesday, crews rolled out the new path, but it will be still referred to as the red carpet.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel was on hand to assist with the rollout. He joked that the switch from red to Champagne showed how confident producers are that no blood will be shed this year, an edgy joke considering the slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s awards.

This year’s ceremony will be the third time Kimmel will have hosted.

Days ago he revealed that he is “ready” if another slap were to occur but was choosy as to when he’d intervene.

“If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s— out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run,” he said.

The team from Nexstar’s KTLA will begin reporting live from the champagne carpet on KTLA.com starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 5 p.m.