Donald Trump Jr. Writes Op-Ed Article for Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Here are the first few paragraphs from the op-ed article from Donald Trump Jr.

Not too long ago, Springfield was down and out. Many had lost hope.

But in a short period of time, Springfield has turned around, serving as the quintessential American comeback story.

When my father returns to Springfield this week, he’ll see firsthand one of the greatest success stories in America thanks to the Trump economy. It’s a city that has recovered from the brink of collapse, now seeing an economic rebirth that seemed impossible only a few years ago.

It was just last year that the President appeared in Springfield to promote his historic tax cut plan. "The foundation of our job creation agenda is to fundamentally reform our tax code for the first time in more than 30 years," he said in a speech that kicked off his campaign to deliver tax reform no one thought would pass and the Democrats claimed would fail.

Since then, Springfield workers have jobs again and families are keeping more of their paychecks, all thanks to the President’s economic agenda of regulatory relief for small businesses, tax cuts for the middle-class and better trade deals for American workers.

The News-Leader also posted a follow-up article with responses from Mayor Ken McClure and City Councilman Craig Hosmer.