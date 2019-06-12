Doctor discovers 100 bubble tea pearls in girl's abdomen during CT scan: report

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

CHINA (FOX) -- Most things are better in moderation — and that apparently includes bubble tea.

A 14-year-old girl from the Zhejiang province in China was reportedly hospitalized in late May after she suffered from constipation for five days, Asia One reported. The culprit: tapioca "pearls" often found at the bottom of the popular drink.

In addition to suffering from constipation, the girl, who was not identified, also reportedly complained that she lacked an appetite and had stomach aches, according to the publication, which cited local Chinese media.

A doctor by the name of Zhang Louzhen, searching for the cause of the girl's digestive woes, performed a CT scan on her abdomen and made a shocking discovery — an estimated 100 undigested tapioca pearls.

