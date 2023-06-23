Summertime in the Ozarks: The heat, the humidity, the bugs and all the outdoor fun one can dream up! The hot summer months have people flocking outdoors. Whether it’s an outdoor barbeque or a sprinkler set up in the backyard, it’s not just dads dreaming of the perfectly green lawn. But, did you know there is a science behind the best time of the day to water your lawn?

According to the University of Missouri Extension Center, up to 80% of summertime water usage around the home is from outdoor use. During dry years, it’s important to use water wisely.

When is the best time to water my lawn? The best time to water your lawn is in the early morning hours, ideally between 6-8 a.m. This is the time of day when humidity is highest and evaporation is lowest.

If you can’t water in the early morning hours, your next best option is 4-6 p.m. Watering overnight increases the chance of disease in your lawn.

How much water does my lawn need? Ideally, your lawn needs 1-1.5 inches of water per week. You do not want to water every day. Watering two times a week is ideal.

A clean screwdriver indicates a need to water. Mud is a sign the lawn is properly watered.

Is there a way to know when I should water? When you walk across your grass, can you see your footprints for an extended time? A healthy, hydrated lawn will bounce back in no time. Another easy test is with a screwdriver. A screwdriver should be able to easily go into the ground six inches. When you pull the screwdriver out, if it is clean, you need to water it. If there is dirt and mud, your lawn can wait.