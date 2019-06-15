DNA leads to arrest in 1987 cold case slaying of Fort Carson soldier

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (FOX) -- Police and the U.S. Army have announced the arrest of a suspect in the 32-year-old cold case rape and murder of a Fort Carson soldier.

Spc. Darlene Krashoc, 20, was found naked on March 17, 1987. She had been beaten, bitten, raped and strangled with a coat hanger and leather straps. She was a member of the Army's 73rd Maintenance Company and was last seen at a nightclub where she and other members of her unit went out for drinks.

Colorado Springs cold case detectives and agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Command on Friday charged Michael Whyte, 58, of Thorton, Colo., with the murder.

"Words cannot convey the satisfaction we are feeling from this arrest," said Major General David Glaser, the Provost Marshal General of the Army and Commanding General of the CID.

The FBI's Behavioral Science Unit was given details of the case given how unusual — and violent — the killing was but couldn't help, the Colorado Springs Gazettee reported in 1996.

To read the rest of the story, click here.