SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The president of Springfield’s largest teachers’ union is calling out the district Tuesday night about their recent disciplinary measures.

Laura Mullins read a letter to the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education that in full reads:

“I come to you this evening on behalf of the 3,000 staff represented by SNEA. Staff that is broken, discouraged, and frustrated by ineffective and unsafe practices put in place by SPS administration. While teachers continue to be ‘monitored’/micromanaged (call it whatever makes you feel justified) down to the minute in their classrooms over learning standards and assessment timelines, who is managing our students? PBIS, Conscious Discipline, and other trauma-informed practices being implemented were never developed with the intention to lower expectations of students nor were they meant to replace consequences, yet this is exactly what SPS seems to have done. Because this district started requiring staff to essentially ignore infractions they deemed as ‘minor”, we now have previously referrable offenses occurring without any discipline. Here are some examples of incidents that have gone without consequences in our district just in the weeks before Thanksgiving: ﻿bullying with repeated threats of physical harm, despite a history of violent assaults ﻿threatening to shoot other students, ﻿flipping chairs, writing on walls, upending offices and classrooms ﻿getting in teachers’ faces, putting fingers in their faces, and yelling at them ﻿﻿telling a teacher to sit on their “male appendage” *Because this is supposed to be a family-friendly environment, I substituted the offensive word even though these are the words SPS is allowing students to use in our learning environments. When a student’s behavior rises to the point where a referral is finally ‘allowed’, in many cases they are not getting processed or staff is told not to write them at all, particularly when it comes to repeat offenders and/or students with an IEP or 504. Can violent behaviors be the result of a disability? Yes. Does that exclude them from the disciplinary process? Absolutely not. In these cases in which we know a student has violent tendencies, is the district providing them with an alternate placement or even an individual behavior technician? No. Instead, these students remain in the classroom creating a volatile environment for everyone involved. SPS has even started ordering some staff protective vests and arm shields. Is this really the best answer? How much learning is taking place when the students have to evacuate for their safety (in some cases multiple times a day)? What example is this setting for our children? Everyone seems to be a fan of research-based ideas so I’ll refer to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Without meeting students’ safety needs, students are not capable of learning. Safety has to be first and foremost or students will quit coming to school and staff will leave, as we continue to see them do. The safety of our students and staff cannot be subordinate to other goals like making our numbers look good. In your Strategic Plan, you have committed to providing classroom environments conducive to teaching and learning. This is not occurring. Instead, you are creating new victims of trauma in children and adults alike. SPS needs to return to following the code of conduct, even for minor infractions. Consistent, progressive discipline is not the bad guy. It’s the solution.”

Mullins alleges the district, in ways, has relaxed their code of conduct, giving students more chances to be disruptive before official discipline takes place.

OzarksFirst reached out to Springfield Public Schools, and they say that’s not the case.

“My response would be that that’s untrue. My response would be that the code of conduct is the mechanism with which we dispel discipline in the event that a student needs, that it is a board approved document, it is administrative practice, and it is what we follow,” Nicole Holt, Deputy Superintendent of Academics for SPS said.

Holt says the district can only help what they are made aware of.

“To date, we have not been contacted about the most recent allegations at the board meeting on Tuesday. None of the executive directors nor myself had have had communication directly from our union with specificity,” Holt said.

Mullins adds that a disruptive classroom spells trouble for everyone.

“It’s affecting our teachers, [and we have] mental health concerns from teachers,” Mullins said.

That’s what former SPS teacher Allie Wells said was part of the reason she left after one year working for the district.

“The reason why I wanted to speak with you today is just because educators across the country are going through similar situations that is happening in SPS,” Wells said.

Wells says as a third-grade teacher, she’s endured too much.

“I was cussed out several times. Spit on, kicked, hit, and witnessed a child taking another teacher’s cane and hitting that teacher and no consequences were served to that child because of that child’s specific needs.”

Springfield Public Schools released a statement in response Thursday evening which reads in full: