SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The president of Springfield’s largest teachers’ union is calling out the district Tuesday night about their recent disciplinary measures.
Laura Mullins read a letter to the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education that in full reads:
“I come to you this evening on behalf of the 3,000 staff represented by SNEA. Staff that is broken, discouraged, and frustrated by ineffective and unsafe practices put in place by SPS administration.
While teachers continue to be ‘monitored’/micromanaged (call it whatever makes you feel justified) down to the minute in their classrooms over learning standards and assessment timelines, who is managing our students?
PBIS, Conscious Discipline, and other trauma-informed practices being implemented were never developed with the intention to lower expectations of students nor were they meant to replace consequences, yet this is exactly what SPS seems to have done.
Because this district started requiring staff to essentially ignore infractions they deemed as ‘minor”, we now have previously referrable offenses occurring without any discipline. Here are some examples of incidents that have gone without consequences in our district just in the weeks before Thanksgiving:
- bullying with repeated threats of physical harm, despite a history of violent assaults
- threatening to shoot other students,
- flipping chairs, writing on walls, upending offices and classrooms
- getting in teachers’ faces, putting fingers in their faces, and yelling at them
- telling a teacher to sit on their “male appendage” *Because this is supposed to be a family-friendly environment, I substituted the offensive word even though these are the words SPS is allowing students to use in our learning environments.
When a student’s behavior rises to the point where a referral is finally ‘allowed’, in many cases they are not getting processed or staff is told not to write them at all, particularly when it comes to repeat offenders and/or students with an IEP or 504.
Can violent behaviors be the result of a disability? Yes. Does that exclude them from the disciplinary process? Absolutely not. In these cases in which we know a student has violent tendencies, is the district providing them with an alternate placement or even an individual behavior technician? No.
Instead, these students remain in the classroom creating a volatile environment for everyone involved.
SPS has even started ordering some staff protective vests and arm shields. Is this really the best answer? How much learning is taking place when the students have to evacuate for their safety (in some cases multiple times a day)? What example is this setting for our children?
Everyone seems to be a fan of research-based ideas so I’ll refer to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.
Without meeting students’ safety needs, students are not capable of learning. Safety has to be first and foremost or students will quit coming to school and staff will leave, as we continue to see them do. The safety of our students and staff cannot be subordinate to other goals like making our numbers look good.
In your Strategic Plan, you have committed to providing classroom environments conducive to teaching and learning. This is not occurring. Instead, you are creating new victims of trauma in children and adults alike. SPS needs to return to following the code of conduct, even for minor infractions. Consistent, progressive discipline is not the bad guy. It’s the solution.”
Mullins alleges the district, in ways, has relaxed their code of conduct, giving students more chances to be disruptive before official discipline takes place.
OzarksFirst reached out to Springfield Public Schools, and they say that’s not the case.
“My response would be that that’s untrue. My response would be that the code of conduct is the mechanism with which we dispel discipline in the event that a student needs, that it is a board approved document, it is administrative practice, and it is what we follow,” Nicole Holt, Deputy Superintendent of Academics for SPS said.
Holt says the district can only help what they are made aware of.
“To date, we have not been contacted about the most recent allegations at the board meeting on Tuesday. None of the executive directors nor myself had have had communication directly from our union with specificity,” Holt said.
Mullins adds that a disruptive classroom spells trouble for everyone.
“It’s affecting our teachers, [and we have] mental health concerns from teachers,” Mullins said.
That’s what former SPS teacher Allie Wells said was part of the reason she left after one year working for the district.
“The reason why I wanted to speak with you today is just because educators across the country are going through similar situations that is happening in SPS,” Wells said.
Wells says as a third-grade teacher, she’s endured too much.
“I was cussed out several times. Spit on, kicked, hit, and witnessed a child taking another teacher’s cane and hitting that teacher and no consequences were served to that child because of that child’s specific needs.”
Springfield Public Schools released a statement in response Thursday evening which reads in full:
“SPS acknowledges the unique challenges faced by our team of talented, dedicated educators and support staff. There are unfortunate realities facing our society that must be considered when evaluating student misbehavior – from post-pandemic mental health challenges and related delays in social-emotional learning to the continued fracturing of the nuclear family and underfunded support services.
As public educators, we are called to serve all students.
SPS has responded by providing increased support with site-based staffing, including additional behavior interventionists, and is implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) districtwide.
PBIS is a framework designed to establish and enforce an effective, consistent approach to behavior management in every SPS school building – the first time such consistency has been provided in our district’s history.
In addition, SPS has implemented a strategic approach to focusing on discipline and has provided resources for every campus to create and staff a Focus Room designed to help students self-regulate before behaviors escalate and become disruptive.
We acknowledge that challenges remain and we are committed to supporting our staff in educating all students. We are listening and responding accordingly. Collaboration is needed now more than ever.
We are troubled, therefore, by the increasingly adversarial approach demonstrated by SNEA’s
leadership on this issue and others, which is unhelpful. The information contained within the social media post in question was not shared with a principal or executive director by SNEA, nor were specifics provided that would allow SPS to investigate and respond accordingly. District representatives meet regularly with SNEA leadership to listen, provide information and address concerns.
Prior to making reckless allegations and broad generalizations, speaking publicly or posting to social media, it is SNEA’s responsibility to engage through the
appropriate channels to verify accuracy.
Furthermore, it is SNEA’s professional responsibility to provide specific details about any circumstance that may violate district policy or state law so that it may be addressed appropriately. SPS will be following up with SNEA to formally request that specific information, as we are not aware of the details included in the most recent statement.
It is misleading to advance narratives that are either untrue or lacking in context, and much of what has recently been shared by SNEA leadership falls into both categories. The suggestion that SPS is not following our code of conduct or is somehow suppressing the ability of staff to hold students accountable for unacceptable behavior is untrue.
In fact, discipline referrals through the end of the first quarter are higher than at the same point during the previous year.
This demonstrates that student misbehavior is not only resulting in referrals from teachers, but that there is an appropriate and consistent application of discipline by administrators.
Moving forward, statements that incorrectly represent the record and/or falsely assign blame are
counter-productive.
This approach delays and impedes progress on a variety of fronts. SPS remains focused on meeting the needs of students and staff, listening to our staff, providing the support needed to help address unique challenges, and to continued improvement in all areas.”Stephen Hall with SPS