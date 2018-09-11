Disaster Relief Teams Prep for Hurricane Florence Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Where little brother Gordon was indecisive Jeff Nene with Convoy of Hope, says big sister Florence is cut from a whole different cloth.

"The difference between Gordon and Florence is night and day,” he says. "She knows where she wants to go and she's headed there in a hurry."

If she hits as hard as expected, Nene says cleaning up after her will be tough.

"If it hits at a cat 4 there is going to be significant wind damage along the coast and inland a ways. But when it hits, it's going to slow down and it's going to dump a ton of rain," he says.

It's a battle that warrants a whole new fleet. For the first time, Convoy is sending this mobile housing unit capable of sleeping 19 at a time.

It's also the inaugural mission for this mobile kitchen unit where the convoy team will cook its own meals keeping all donated food going to those who need it most.

"We've started making phone calls and touching base with people we can partner with along the coast there," Nene says.

While Convoy prepares to ship out, across town, Springfield's red cross just sent its team.

Stacy Burks says 38 volunteers and one mobile cafeteria deployed Monday night- there are a few places they might land.

"As these storms develop the Red Cross begins preparing," Burks says. "Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, they'll be adjusted where there is need."

Now she'll focus on taking care of people here at home with loved ones in the storm's path if that's you she says step one is download the Red Cross app.

Along with helping you track hurricane direction, that app will also help you find the nearest Red Cross shelter location.