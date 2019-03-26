Disaster Aid Package Paves the Way for Relief for Missouri Communities Impacted by Flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement today after Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (Ala.) released the text of a supplemental appropriations bill that expands eligibility for disaster aid for Missouri farms and communities impacted by flooding:

"The recent flooding in Missouri has left many family farms completely devastated. I appreciate Chairman Shelby's partnership in making sure Missouri has access to funds to respond to the extensive flood damage in our state. In light of the urgent need for disaster relief, I hope the House and Senate will be able to quickly come together and get a bill to the president's desk. I will continue working with Chairman Shelby, Governor Parson, and state and federal agencies to make sure Missourians have the resources they need to recover."

The supplemental appropriations bill includes more than $3 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to repair damage to farmlands, rebuild infrastructure and rural community facilities, and provide assistance for crop losses. The bill also provides funding to the Corps of Engineers to repair waterways infrastructure.