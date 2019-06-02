3 People Are Seriously Hurt After a Crash Involving a Dirt Truck in Republic Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- Three people are seriously hurt after a crash involving a dirt truck on U.S. 60 in Republic.

It happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says a Chevrolet HHR attempted to travel north from Harrison Street, crossing both the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 60.

According to the report, that Chevy hit a Honda Pilot, which was headed west on 60.

The pilot was then knocked into the Kenworth W900, which was carrying dirt. The truck was headed east on 60.

Three people who were in the Honda Pilot are seriously hurt. One person who was in that SUV has minor injuries.

A 17-year-old who was riding in the Kenworth truck also has minor injuries.