SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The developers of a project at the corner of National and Sunshine have withdrawn their request for the rezoning of the property, according to a press release.

According to representatives from BK&M, the developers of the project, they intend to apply for a rezoning to a Planned Development in the future.

BK&M released the following statement to KOLR 10.

My team and I remain passionate about bringing a quality Food Hall & Indoor Pickleball to the busy corner of National and Sunshine. On 12/14/23 we heard the commission and neighbors loud & clear. They desire certainty and prefer this to be a Planned Development. A PUD will provide the surrounding neighborhoods, city staff & Springfield as a whole with 100% certainty. That said on 1/8/24 we reapplied under a PUD and look forward to showing everyone our plans & how our development aligns with Springfield’s new Forward SGF Comp Plan. Ralph Duda, President of BK&M

The proposal was to rezone property generally located at 1739, 1745 and 1755 S. National Avenue, 1138 E. University Street and 1111, 1119, 1133 and 1141 E. Sunshine Street from single-family residential district to general retail district, and to establish a new conditional overlay district No. 220.