Developer Requests Postponing Zoning Hearing on Galloway Property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Developer representative Derek Lee has requested that the Planning and Zoning Commission postpone zoning case to the October 11 meeting in order to allow the developer more time to work with the neighborhood.

This case proposed rezoning approximately 3.09 acres from R-SF, Single-family Residential and LB, Limited Business District to GR, General Retail district, and included the Sequiota Bike Shop property.