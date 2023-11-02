NIXA, Mo. — Details have been released about a home invasion that occurred in Nixa on Wednesday morning.

Three people were arrested and are charged with burglary, kidnapping, third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Benjamin Dixon, 18, of Nixa.

Angela Furtado, 43, of Springfield.

Donald Condreay, 39, of Springfield.

Donald Condreay, Courtesy of Christian County Jail Benjamin Dixon, Courtesy of Christian County Jail Angela Furtado, Courtesy of Christian County jail

According to a probable cause report, the three showed up at a residence at Bridgewood Court in Nixa and started banging on the door, and began taking items out of the victim’s vehicle and placing them inside their own.

The victim told police the individuals were running from the cops and needed a place to hide.

One of the victims hid in a closet while the suspects forced their way inside the home and began assaulting the other victim.

Once the police arrived, Furtado ran inside and yelled, “The police are here,” before closing the door. Furtado was located inside the home once the Nixa Emergency Tactical Team arrived on the scene.

Dixon and Condreay were located in close proximity to the neighborhood where the incident occurred and were arrested.

All three suspects remain in the Christian County Jail.