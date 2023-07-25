SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Phase one of the Renew Jordan Creek Project is moving along, with construction planned to start summer of 2024.

The city started on this project in 2021, and Tuesday project leaders unveiled near complete design plans to uncover the creek.

“The design team is really optimistic that this will be an amenity and will be an economic catalyst for additional development downtown,” City Project Manager Kirk Preston said.



The creek has been underground for several years to help reduce flooding in downtown Springfield. That’s still the same mission, but for a different area, as project leaders work to uncover it.

“Our goal of the project is to connect this floodplain and to lower what’s called the base flood elevation down below all the existing structures that are out there,” Olsson Project Manager Jared Rasmussen said.

The design for the project is 90 percent complete, allowing for a space for people to gather downtown while maintaining flood control and improving water quality.

“North of the creek is more of a pedestrian plaza space,” Rasmussen said. “We see a lot of opportunity for food trucks, vendor spaces if we’re going to activate this space for community gatherings or community-planned events.”

The goal is to have the project completed in 2026. But, there’s still a battle over the city and the Hotel of Terror, as the building sits over part of the creek.

Springfield city council is talking with the owner Sterling Mathis to try to take over the property. Mathis tells KOLR 10 & FOX 49 negotiations are ongoing, but no deal has been reached.