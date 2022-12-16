SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After yesterday’s announcement that former Missouri State University Head Coach Bobby Petrino was leaving after three seasons, Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard was named as his replacement.

Petrino is headed to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to take on the role of offensive coordinator under the university’s new head coach, Barry Odom. Odom, the former head coach of Mizzou, took the position earlier this week.

Beard, the son-in-law of Petrino, started his position as defensive coordinator around the same time that Petrino started in 2020. He was previously Petrino’s assistant during the latter’s time as the head coach for the Louisville Cardinals football team.