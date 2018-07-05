Decreased Lake Levels Mean Increased Marina Business Video

NEAR KIRBYVILLE, Mo. -- With lower lake levels in the Ozarks, local marina owners are welcoming a higher number of visitors. Marinas on Bull Shoals Lake were hit especially hard when waters rose.

"Well we had a great response compared to last year at this time," said Scott Hansen, owner of K-Dock Marina near Kirbyville.

"We finally got the boat launches back to where people can access Bull Shoals now," Hansen said, "So this right now..the lake is just at a great level for all types of water sports...fishing recreation everything right now. So, we're very happy this year."

"We've got the public launching ramp it's uncovered now, said Jacob Grovero, owner of "38 Paddle Co." on K-Dock, "It's been covered up for most of the spring...summer now. So that definitely increases the boat traffic on the lake."

For Hansen, the increase in business gave him even more reason to celebrate on the 4th of July.

"With the water levels down the way they were..we had almost zero debris in the lake," said Hansen, "It was just incredible to see so many boaters come out and enjoy Bull Shoals for a change."

"We had over 30 people out just yesterday," said John Miller, who's been accessing K-Dock for 8-years, "That was probably the biggest crowd I've seen on this lake at one time."

Many marina owners, especially those on Bull Shoals took a big financial hit last summer. Miller says it hurts and not just financially.

"It's frustrating. Not so much being on a dock, but it's frustrating..we've just known Scott and Judy for so many years. It's frustrating to see their business get affected by it," said Miller.

"We're anticipating it to be a very, very busy summer, compared to last summer," Hansen said.

Hansen says he's looking forward to riding this wave of lower lake levels all the way out to Labor Day.