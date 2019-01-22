Deadly House Fire Claims One Life Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Fire officials tell KOLR10 the flames broke out around 1:00 A.M. this morning at a house near Division Street and Golden Avenue.

Fire officials just identified the person who died as Morgan Diehl.

She was 32 years old.

Early morning Monday, the Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire that resulted in one fatality.

Efforts were made to notify the victim's family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KOLR10 spoke to a woman who lived near this house and witnessed the fire.

"Police cars and ambulance and fire trucks lined up all along the road," said Christina, a woman who lived near the house, "eight police cars and seven fire trucks, and three ambulances, first responder, just blocking off the entire way, lots and lots of smoke coming out, it just kept coming and coming, I don't know how big the fire actually was, because we didn't see the fire, but smoke out both doors."

We don't have any more information at this time but we will continue following this story.