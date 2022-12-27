SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents have until 5 p.m. today, Dec. 27, to file their petitions for the two open positions on the Springfield Public School Board of Education.

In order to be certified and appear on the April 4 ballot, applicants must have a minimum of 500 signatures.

Once applicants have the required signatures, the names and signatures on the petitions for the nomination must be verified against the voter registration records in the county clerk’s office.

The process of verifying petitions from any potential candidate will not start until after the deadline.

Four potential candidates have already filed the necessary paperwork to become an SPS board member:

Sharita Thomas-Tate.

Landon McCarter.

Judy Brunner.

Chad Rollins.

Local Springfield parent and former applicant J. Micheal Hasty announced on Facebook that he was withdrawing from the race due to a lack of signatures.

Those wanting to submit a petition can do so at the Kraft Administrative Center at 1359 E. Saint Louis St.